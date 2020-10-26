Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:54 PM
Countryside

Views on health management exchanged in Feni

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

FENI, Oct 25: A view-exchange meeting on the role of private sector in health management was held at Grand Sultan Convention Hall in the town on Saturday.
Director (Hospitals & Clinics) of Health Department Dr Md Farid Hossen Mia was p0resent as chief guest at the meeting.
Chattogram Divisional Health Director Dr Md Hasan Shahriar Kabir was the key speaker.
Organised jointly by Feni Civil Surgeon (CS) office and District Private Hospital and Diagnostic Centre Owners Association (DPHDCOA), the meeting was attended by President of Bangladesh Medical Association in Feni Professor Dr Shahedul Islam Bhuiyan Kawser, Feni General Hospital Supervisor Dr Md Abul Khair Miazi, Assistant Director of Consumers Rights Protection Department in Feni Sohel Chakma, Deputy Director of Department of Environment in Feni Md Saidur Rahman, Medical Officer of Health Department in Dhaka Dr Dewan Md Mehedi Hasan, and Health and Family Welfare Officer of Tejgaon Thana  in Dhaka Dr Rawshan Zahan Akhter as special guests.
Presided over by CS Dr Mir Mobarak Hossen, it was attended by President of DPHDCOA Md Harun ur Rashid as main coordinator.
Medical Officer of CS office Dr Sharfuddin Mahmud presented the keynote paper.
General Secretary of DPHDCOA Abu Jubayer Munna moderated it.
Among others, Residential Medical Officers of 250-Bed Feni General Hospital Dr Iqbal Hossen Bhuiyan and Dr Ripon Nath, Feni Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) Dr SSR Masud Rana, Daganbhuiyan UHFPO Dr Rubayet Bin Karim, Parshuram UHFPO Dr Md Khaled Mahmud, Fulgazi UHFPO Dr ABM Mozammel Haque, and Chhagalnaiya UHFPO Dr Shihab Uddin were also present.


