Three found dead in 3 dists





JASHORE: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a timber trader from the Bhairab River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Golam Mostafa, 50, was the son of Pachu Mondal of Bagdanga Village under Churamonkathi Union in the upazila.

Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Mannan Munna said Golam Mostafa went out of the house to collect money on Saturday night, but did not return. Later, locals saw his body in the river in the morning and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

Kotwali Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a former officer of Brack Bank from his rented house in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Palab Roy, 40, son of Ashok Roy of Jhapa area in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore. He along with his wife and son lived in a rented house in the upazila. He lost his job about one-and-a-half-month backdue to coronavirus pandemic.

Local sources said Palab's wife and son went to visit his in-law's house in Bagerhat on Friday afternoon.

As he did not get out of the house till the afternoon on Saturday, locals informed police.

Being informed, police entered the house breaking the door and recovered his body.

Later, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect Palab might have been died of heart attack.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from a mango orchard in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sabina Yasmin, 35, wife of Zahurul Islam, a resident of Piragaha Village in the upazila.

The deceased's daughter said her mother left home on Thursday evening after a family feud.

Later, locals spotted her hanging body in a mango orchard in the area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam confirmed the incident.

































Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Barishal and Rajshahi, in three days.JASHORE: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a timber trader from the Bhairab River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.Deceased Golam Mostafa, 50, was the son of Pachu Mondal of Bagdanga Village under Churamonkathi Union in the upazila.Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Mannan Munna said Golam Mostafa went out of the house to collect money on Saturday night, but did not return. Later, locals saw his body in the river in the morning and informed police.Police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.Kotwali Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a former officer of Brack Bank from his rented house in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Palab Roy, 40, son of Ashok Roy of Jhapa area in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore. He along with his wife and son lived in a rented house in the upazila. He lost his job about one-and-a-half-month backdue to coronavirus pandemic.Local sources said Palab's wife and son went to visit his in-law's house in Bagerhat on Friday afternoon.As he did not get out of the house till the afternoon on Saturday, locals informed police.Being informed, police entered the house breaking the door and recovered his body.Later, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police suspect Palab might have been died of heart attack.Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from a mango orchard in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Sabina Yasmin, 35, wife of Zahurul Islam, a resident of Piragaha Village in the upazila.The deceased's daughter said her mother left home on Thursday evening after a family feud.Later, locals spotted her hanging body in a mango orchard in the area on Friday morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam confirmed the incident.