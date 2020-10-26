Video
Speedboat Capsize In Agunmukha

Bodies of 5 missing passengers recovered

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Oct 25: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Saturday recovered the bodies of five passengers, who went missing after a speedboat capsized in the Agunmukha River in Rangabali Upazila of the district.
The deceased were identified as Mohibbullah, 45, constable of Rangabali Police Station (PS), Md Kabir, 30, loan officer of Rangabali Khalgora Branch of NGO 'Asha', Mostafizur Rahman, 35, inspector of Baherchar Branch of Krishi Bank, Hasan, 25, of Amkhola Village in Galachipa Upazila, and Imran, 25, of Konakdia Village in Bauphal Upazila of the district.
Three of the bodies were recovered from the Tentulia River at Ulania Bazar in Galachipa Upazila while rest two bodies from the Ramnabad River in Rangabali, said Rangabali PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ali Ahmed.
On Thursday evening, a speedboat with 18 people capsized in the Agunmukha River in Rangabali Upazila due to inclement weather.
Thirteen passengers managed to swim ashore but five others went missing, the OC added.


