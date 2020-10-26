Bodies of 5 missing passengers recovered





The deceased were identified as Mohibbullah, 45, constable of Rangabali Police Station (PS), Md Kabir, 30, loan officer of Rangabali Khalgora Branch of NGO 'Asha', Mostafizur Rahman, 35, inspector of Baherchar Branch of Krishi Bank, Hasan, 25, of Amkhola Village in Galachipa Upazila, and Imran, 25, of Konakdia Village in Bauphal Upazila of the district.

Three of the bodies were recovered from the Tentulia River at Ulania Bazar in Galachipa Upazila while rest two bodies from the Ramnabad River in Rangabali, said Rangabali PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ali Ahmed.

On Thursday evening, a speedboat with 18 people capsized in the Agunmukha River in Rangabali Upazila due to inclement weather.

Thirteen passengers managed to swim ashore but five others went missing, the OC added.







































