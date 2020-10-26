Student ‘kills self’ for computer





Deceased Ariful Islam was the son of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Konabaria Village in the upazila. He passed SSC examination this year and enrolled at Bogura Polytechnic Institute. He lived in a rented house in Bogura Colony.

As the class remained closed due to coronavirus pandemic, he went to live with parents in the village.

Ariful demanded a computer to his father. Ashraful could not fulfil his son's wish due to his financial crisis.

Later, Ariful went back to Bogura where he hanged himself sometime at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.





















RAJSHAHI, Oct 25: A Polytechnic student in Bagmara Upazila of the district has reportedly committed suicide in Bogura on Friday night.Deceased Ariful Islam was the son of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Konabaria Village in the upazila. He passed SSC examination this year and enrolled at Bogura Polytechnic Institute. He lived in a rented house in Bogura Colony.As the class remained closed due to coronavirus pandemic, he went to live with parents in the village.Ariful demanded a computer to his father. Ashraful could not fulfil his son's wish due to his financial crisis.Later, Ariful went back to Bogura where he hanged himself sometime at night.Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.