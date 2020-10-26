Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:54 PM
Poor manpower unable to protect forest resources at Dhamoirhat

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020
Md Harun Al Rashid

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Oct 25: Acute manpower crisis at the upazila beat office has affected the forest resources here.
There are various types of gardens in vast areas of the upazila, belonging to the Department of Forest (DoF). But there is shortage of manpower to see these gardens and Altadighi National Park. At present, one officer and four employees are posted.
There are gardens in thousands of hectares (ha) of land in eight unions and one municipality of the upazila. Most of these gardens are 15 to 20 km away from the forest beat office.
The authorities concerned are facing problem to protect these due to the lack of required manpower.
In about 567 ha of land in the upazila, there are gardens of DoF. The national nursery is in 264 ha. About 300 km areas are Barind Khari forestry seed link. The seed link road is about 250 km. Besides, char forestry is about 160 ha. In 2011, the government declared Altadighi Shalban as national park.
There are various trees in these forests. Besides, there are huge sal plants in the park. Along the park, there is Altadighi in 42 acres of land.
At present, different big fishes weighing about 20 to 25 kg are available in Altadighi. Catching fishes has been banned. But an unscrupulous section is trying to catch the fishes.
On July 21 this year, a number of miscreants caught about 400 kg of fishes. Later, Forest Beat Officer Abdul Mannan filed a case against 21 and other 30 to 35 identified ones with local police station.
Now two forest employees are guarding the pond round the clock.
The government is getting crores of taka revenue from these forests. The trees of these forests are being sold through tenders. But the manpower crisis is remaining unsolved.
Beat Officer Abdul Mannan said gardens are available in 65 villages under his office. Besides, Altadighi is very important. But for manpower crisis, the limited officers and employees are facing setback in seeing these gardens.
The post of Upazila Forest Officer is lying vacant. To protect the forests of this upazila, 10 to 12 forest employees are required. But now there are only four. The forest beat office is old. The number of rooms is limited. The condition of residential building is shabby. The boundary wall is unprotected.
Paikbandha Range Officer in Patnitala AKM Farhad said Dhamoirhat forest beat has been raised in vast area. There is manpower crisis. It is the same in all the forest offices across the country. Despite that the matter has been informed to the highest authorities.
"A proposal about forest beat office and boundary wall has been sent to the higher authority. I hope that the manpower crisis will be solved soon," he added.


