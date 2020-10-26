Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020
The hassle of online admission test

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Dear Sir
University admission test is one of the most important parts of a student's life. At the end higher secondary level, students have to sit for this important test those want to enrol in higher education. Reviewing the education system in Bangladesh, one thing is clear: there are good facilities at low cost.

As a result, ordinary students work hard to get admitted in this university. Even if someone is inattentive at the secondary or higher secondary level, a student is able to develop his talent well by working hard during admission test. Recently, for the first time, the Ministry of Education took a completely different initiative due to the severity of the global epidemic. It was decided to take the university admission test online. As a result, everyone from ordinary students to conscious guardians all is very worried. Because, this is a completely new idea for students. There is network remoteness in remote areas of the country. Some students do not have mobile phones. Also, if the test is done all over the country at the same time, there may be a problem in the server.





Authorities should think carefully about this and make a decision that is reliable and safe.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College, Dhaka



