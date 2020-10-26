Bihar Assembly polls



Samir Bhowmik



The election will test the fortunes of the ruling NDA alliance and the opposition RJD-Congress combine. In social terms, the election in Bihar where caste often trumps other considerations will be a test between RJD- Congress's coalition of Muslims and Yadavs, and the JDU-BJP's rainbow bloc of upper castes, non-Yadav OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and backward castes. Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) chief, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term as chief minister, has been one of the two major poles of Bihar politics. The other is his arch-rival and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad.



In 2005 and 2010 Nitish Kumar led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in Bihar. He parted with BJP in 2014 refusing to accept Narendra Modi as the candidate for Prime Minister. After his party's defeat, he vacated the CM's post for Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit leader, in political manoeuvring. He reclaimed the chair and in 2015, he won the assembly election in alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD, the Congress and other small parties on the social justice plank. But he jumped the ship in 2017 to be with BJP, the then main opposition party in the state, and kept his job.



Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is the leader of the Opposition alliance called Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). The Congress party, the CPI, CPI-M and some smaller parties are part of the coalition. The LJP is out of the NDA alliance, but its target is only the JD (U), not the BJP. Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), Mukesh Sahni's VIP (Vikassheel Insan Party), and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) have exited the grand alliance. The VIP and HAM move to the NDA and the RLSP floats a third front with the BSP and AIMIM. While the RJD has got the alliance it wanted, tying up with the Congress and three Left parties and retaining its pre-eminent position, the Congress wanted a more broad-based coalition.



For CM and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, it is time to convince his people that he is still good enough to deliver. For Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supreme Lalu Prasad Yadav, it is a chance to prove that his sons are capable to continue his political movement robustly and more importantly, that he is still a leader who matters in reshaping discourse.



The issues likely to dominate the polls are-the alliance arithmetic; how the government has handled the pandemic; problems of 2.36 million migrant workers who have returned to Bihar from other states; the Modi factor; Nitish's credibility; Lalu's absence; the aftermath of the 2019 floods; the Muslim vote; the Dalit vote; and the agrarian crisis.



The LJP (Lok Janshakti party) was the third pillar of the NDA alliance in Bihar. Its leader is Chirag Paswan, son of veteran Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP has decided to contest separately, but it will remain as a party of the central government. It has declared that its battle is with Mr Nitish Kumar and not with the BJP. It has reiterated its loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



For three decades politics in Bihar revolved around the RJD supreme Lalu Prasad with assembly elections fought either to bring him to power, or keep him out. This will be the first Bihar assembly polls in 30 years in which Lalu Prasad is not the central campaigner and is not on the ground. With Lalu Prasad still in jail, the leadership mantle of the party does not have mass connect and charisma. Tejashwi's lack of administrative experience weighs against him, especially in the context of Nitish's governance plank. Under his leadership, the RJD could not win a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Ideally, with Lalu at the helm the opposition would have a fighting chance as it is best placed in terms of winnability. Tejashwi, so far, has appeared more interested in pursuing his individual ambition, grooming his yes men and running down senior leaders of the caste movement as dead wood. The arrogance cost the RJD its dependable associations with the Left and the Congress. The Left parties have their dedicated pockets but are only a fringe presence to influence the verdict. As for the Congress, another poor performance could see the party losing more members to the BJP. Alternatively, if it does well, then it can ever restrain Lalu.



In Bihar's triangular polity, whenever two actors come together, they have an advantage over the third. The coming together of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, representing two distinct strands of social justice politics under the grand alliance umbrella, had captured the voters' imagination in 2015. The BJP seems to be the party on the rise in Bihar but it is dependent on its central leadership, mainly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fetch votes. BJP has ambitions to become the single largest party in Bihar. Even if Nitish Kumar wins another term, he will have to contend with a more assertive BJP.



Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan had been players in Bihar politics for decades and held their own despite various ups and downs in their lives. Now, years down the line, an ailing Lalu is in jail, serving his sentence in the fodder scam while Paswan passed away recently.



The competition is also happening with an eye towards a post-Nitish Kumar landscape. From BJP to Tejashwi Yadav to Chirag Paswan, the aim is to capture future political space. It will be interesting to see whether the traditional caste dynamics takes precedence over the issues. As the matrix is all mixed, the Bihar's poll and post-poll scenario may throw up surprises. The final say, of course, will be the Bihar's voters.



Samir Bhowmik, a political analyst and advocate practicing at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

























