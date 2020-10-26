Industry 4.0 and plastic industries







Then later in 1907, Mr Bakeland invented Bakelite a synthetic plastic to help the electrification problem of New York City. Then in 1935 due to the demand for war Mr Wallace developed nylon for parachute, rope, body armour helmet and many more to be used in US army. Slowly synthetic plastic became more useful and invented many products in our daily life.



Industrial revolution process:

1st industrial revolution started a faster movement of goods and human beings following the invention of the steam engine and connectivity by railway between the cities and countries. No doubt 2nd Industrial revolution was the invention of electricity and automation of factories. So production was faster availability of products to mass people became possible. New Industries, created jobs, economic activity multiplied, introduced fair competition for the benefit of consumers; more nations industrially developed and started developing technologically. 3rd Industrial Revolution was virtual world creation.



Connectivity through a personal computer, semiconductor, computer framework through the internet, transferring data, controlling factory by remote control from office are the basic features of this phase of. 4th Industrial Revolution is more dependent on digitalization, robotic, 3Dprinting, movement of vehicles without human interference, drone, IOT, robot, communication, produce smart products. Smart factory and smart service, smart innovation are the key to industry 4.0. As we know Japanese want to make zero inventory but uninterrupted production. How it is possible? Only through intelligent system design and perfect software and data evaluation.



Virtual Reality (VR) plays a similar role, allowing companies to explore new environments and work with new prototypes in cyberspace without the need for physical resources. At home, consumers can play games, experience virtual tourism, or even head into work without leaving their home office. The promise of the Fourth Industrial revolution is a word with unprecedented economic growth and quality of life for the world's people with intelligent tools that help us to make smarter decisions about everything from business growth to better self-driving cars to repair our damaged planet.



It's not all rosy, however. Author, Economist, and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab warned in his book The Fourth Industrial Revolution that the new era would also be fraught with the possibility of peril. Without careful stewardship, increased inequality of income levels and social divides, exacerbated by " have" and " have not" in a world built on digital skills and toolsets, can crop up across the global- particularly as labour is radically transformed by automation and artificial intelligence.



Industry 4.0 in plastic sector in Bangladesh: We are fortunate that the plastic machine developed by the engineer is more digitized and computer-based. Plastic machines are less mechanical compare to other machines. Most of the plastic machine-like IMM, Extruder (film, pipe, sheet), Blow moulding machine, Film, printing, packaging or other type plastic machine, basically has the following features:

1. PLC control, 2. robotic, 3. safety sensor, 4. automation, 5. software-based, 6. automation with less human interference, 7. automation in material handling, 8. Can be operated by distance internet control, 9. can be troubleshot by software by Ethernet from different countries, 10. can produce millions of pieces, 11. data can be preserved PLC controller, 12. if any problem identifies, the machine can notify.



System introduction: Stabilization-The IMM has adaptive control to meet the slight fluctuations of the molding conditions.

Optimization-Applying process quality sensor monitoring to improve the yield and reduce waste.

Automation - The IMM and peripherals communicate with each other to autonomously control the process quality.

Intellectualization-Using smart and remote monitoring to plan maintenance in advance, and reduce unexpected downtime.



Robotics in injection moulding: In today's plastics industry industrial robots have been used across all areas of plastic production, including injection moulding related processes. The use of robotics provides plastics manufacturers with a competitive advantage with marked increases in productivity and high quality. All these features indicate industry 4.0 plastic sector in Bangladesh need more ICT based engineer to cope with plastic sector. Plastic industry needs coordinated effort from the private sector, ministry, academic and global plastic industry.



Bangladesh strategy:

1. We must have a meaningful and implementable strategy to make the plastic industry move smart, automation, innovate product technology-based.

2. Our strategy must not only make robot-oriented but also need to adopt IT and electronic capability. Our machine run by programmable logical controller (PLC) Machine is no more mechanical. The plastic industry has many types of machines to produce various types of products. But all this machine is PLC controlled. If a robot is installed in function must be synchronized by PLC. So we can understand how plastic machines depend on PLC.

3. So need to develop engineer for maintains, repair, setup, program software for PLC. PLC is the heart of the plastic machine. So PLC learning should be insisted on in our strategy.

4. Bangladesh institute of plastic engineering and technology (BIPET) engaged in developing skill manpower, electrical engineer, product engineer, management, a marketing executive. We expect this is also included in the strategy paper to develop this institute greater interest in the plastic sector.

5. Plastic industry is globally linkage for automobile, electronic, packaging, garments accessories, and much other industry if we can develop skilled manpower we can expect more foreign investment in value-added products.

6. All strategy to be in line with embracing industry 4.0. Plastic machinery can be operated, maintain a program by internet connection from very far and remote. Many plastic machine manufacturers are providing after-sell service 24/7 hours to their buyers through the internet. Penetrating direct into PLC to an installed new program makes the product efficient and faster.

7. So industry 4.0 is already in our firm-level



Challenges: To adopt or embrace industry 4.0, we need more tech-based skilled manpower. Traditional technical people will unable to cope with their situation. The plastic industry in Bangladesh feels immediate intervention from the policymaker to make the plastic industry sustainable and competitive. Sustainability is our main concern. To sustain you must adopt technology, for a price-competitive, smart product, innovation, research, automation, and efficient quality production. Industry 4.0 is our future path.

The writer is vice chairman, Bangladesh Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (BIPET)

















