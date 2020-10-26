Bhasan Char abode may dissuade Rohingyas from returning



Shamsul Huda



The reasons are varied to think it like this way. First of all, Bhasan Char is a better place to live in for Rohingyas than they are now in the ramshackle refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. Although at the present time they balk at the relocation due to some pressure from vested interest groups, once they are shifted to the uninhabited Char turned modern living place, they may in the future be reluctant to return to even their home country, Myanmar.



Bhasan Char with 120 cluster villages and a 13-kilometer long dam built to protect the area from tidal bores and natural disasters is ready to welcome over 100,000 refugees. Its houses have concrete rooms measuring 2 x 2.5 meters, with small windows and a toilet, for 11 people. Other facilities include 120 cyclone shelters that are constructed 4 feet above land, medical services, potable water, earning sources, markets, electricity from solar energy and many more. Despite all these facilities made available at a cost of Tk. 2,312 crore, Rohingyas refuge to move there.



It is not like that Rohingyas are not willing to relocate to Bhasan Char, they are misinformed and, to some extent, frightened by drug traders, women traffickers and some NGO representatives just to serve their own interests. It is reported that Rohingya youths are increasingly involved themselves as drug peddlers and human trafficking particularly women.



Bangladesh has earned gongs and kudos for providing safe haven to Rohingyas on humanitarian ground since 1970s and if Bhasan Char like safe places are built for them, international community may feel to desist from mounting pressure on Myanmar government for the their repatriation citing their safety reasons.



International community and United Nations as well have done very little until now to make Myanmar budge on the Rohingya issue. Even our big neighbour, India and other powerful countries like China, Russia and Japan and leading Muslim countries have remained relatively loath over the issue with watching this catastrophic humanitarian crisis sitting on the fence.



It is more economics than humanitarian crisis for China, India and Japan. China is one of the largest investors in Myanmar and its total investments, according to data from the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration, a Myanmar government agency, exceeded $20.8 billion as of August 2019, amounting to more than one-fourth of total foreign investment in the Southeast Asian country.



Early 2020, China and Myanmar inked a number of infrastructure development agreements as part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of which construction of a new deep-sea port is prominent of a new economic partnership between the two countries.The BRI is Beijing's plan to reshape the global economy and it aims to build ports, railways, highways across Asia and Europe at an estimated cost of $1 trillion. China and Myanmar have also agreedto develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Kyaukpyu in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Suffice to say that China's economic interests in Myanmar have outweighed its willingness to pressurize Myanmar to resolve Rohingya crisis and it was claimed by the US when US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun, expressed such view in a press briefing in Washington recently after his visit to Dhaka saying that China "has unfortunately done very little to help resolve the Rohingyacrisis".



India is also a key investor in Myanmar. Its investments have already crossed $1.2 billion with over $ 6 billion planned for the construction of a petroleum refinery in Thanlyn region near Yangon. India is building Sittwe port in the Rakhine state as part of the Kaladan transit transport project to enhance connectivity with its northeastern states and has approved a new investment of over $120 million in the Shwe Oil and Gas project. Recently, Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Nay Pyi Taw and conferredwith Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of Myanmar, and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues including operationalisation of Sittwe port, security and investments and countering activities of militant groups, especially along the borders of Manipur and Nagaland.



Japan has also significant investments in Myanmar. Its investments have so far accounted for more than $1.7 billion particularly in the areas of infrastructure development projects.



With many countries paying lip services to find a solution to the apocalyptic Rohingya crisis, it has already become a thorn in the flesh of Bangladesh. Although it is a global crisis by nature, the responsibility mostly lies in the hands of Bangladesh government to feed and shelter over 1.1 million displaced Rohingya refugees with Bangladesh's coastal district, Cox's Bazar, bearing the brunt of heavy environmental damage and becoming a route of international drug trade.



Rohingya crisis has become a threat to the national security of Bangladesh. Armed clashes recur in Rohingya camps and in a series of such recent incidents, 8 people including a local were killed and nearly over hundred injured. There is also fear that terrorist organizations may take advantage of deplorable condition of Rohingyas to lure them into terrorist activities.Time has come for Bangladesh government to nip violent activities in Rohingya camps in the bud before it is too late.

The writer is a senior journalist



















