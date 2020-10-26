

World marks perilous rise of C-19 infection rate



The World Health Organization had earlier warned of an "exponential" rise in infections threatening health systems' ability to cope.



The virus has reportedly claimed at least 1,145,847 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year. At least 42,262,299 cases have been registered across the globe until last Saturday. However, populations weary of social isolation and economic hardship have pushed back against fresh restrictions to slow the resurgent virus' spread.



The United States is the worst-affected country with 223,998 deaths, followed by Brazil with 156,471, India with 117,956, Mexico with 88,312 and Britain with 44,571.



In Bangladesh, there is no room to remain complacent following the country's 11.23 percent infection rate and 1.45 percent mortality rate entailed by a very low testing of samples.



With the onset of winter experts, doctors to scientists have all voiced fear that both infection and death rate to climb up faster. Considering the WHO's grim data, we must jointly buckle up to face the health crisis right from this moment.



Officially the death count in our country has been 5,761 till last Sunday, and we would not be surprised if it shoots up anytime soon with the beginning of November.



The point here, far too many countries are experiencing a steep rise in Covid-19 cases and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close to or above capacity -- and we're still only passing through the last few days of October.



Our next door neighbour India has already begun to register over 600 deaths per day, and for a densely populated country as ours, a rising threat looms large.











We urge our government and health authorities to take immediate action to prevent growing infection rate and unnecessary deaths from this very moment. Most importantly, number of samples testing must be increased the quickest. As for the people, order of the day is to reduce contacts, meet as few people as possible while being conscious to use protective gears everywhere outside home.



