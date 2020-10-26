199 rural bridges built at TK 46cr in M’singh

MYMENSINGH, Oct 25: The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief completed the construction works of 199 rural bridges and culverts in Mymensingh district.

District Relief and Rehabilitation 0ffice source said (DRR0) the bridges and culverts were constructed at a cost of over TK r 46 crore with a view to developing rural communication networks in 13 upazilas of the district.

DRRO office sources said that, upazila wise constructed bridges and culverts are 14 in Haluaghat upazila, 10 in Dobaura, 12 in Phulpur, 14 in Tarakandha, 16 in Gouripur, 17 in Mymensingh Sadar, 13 in Muktagacha , 19 in Phulbaria, 19 in Trishal, 17 in Ishwargonj, 19 in Nandail, 15 in Gafargeon and 14 in Bhaluka upazila.

While contacted DRRO Sanuar Hossen said, with completion of bridges the rural people have been enjoying the facilities of transporting their agricultural products in addition to smooth commuting in far flung destination. -BSS