Over 800 tourist spots identified in 8 divisions





The committee members informed this at the meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with committee Chairman RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury in the chair, said a press release here. Committee members - State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Anwar Hossain Khan, Ashek Ullah Rafiq and Syeda Rubina Akter attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Control) Act, 2013, the utilization of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism's budget for 2020-2021 and the steps taken by the ministry to prevent the global coronavirus epidemic. It was informed at the meeting that in the current financial year, Taka 70.21 crore has been allocated in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 8 projects of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation. -BSS

























The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism today informed that the Tourism Corporation has identified more than 800 tourist spots in 8 divisions of the country.The committee members informed this at the meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with committee Chairman RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury in the chair, said a press release here. Committee members - State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Anwar Hossain Khan, Ashek Ullah Rafiq and Syeda Rubina Akter attended the meeting.The meeting discussed in detail the Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Control) Act, 2013, the utilization of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism's budget for 2020-2021 and the steps taken by the ministry to prevent the global coronavirus epidemic. It was informed at the meeting that in the current financial year, Taka 70.21 crore has been allocated in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 8 projects of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation. -BSS