Rajshahi Univ VC pleads for judicial probe





"I'm ready to face all 26-point allegations if those were brought following the existing rules of business", he said this while addressing a jam-packed press conference at RU's senate building on Sunday.

Referring to the reports being published in different media and social one related to the allegations for the last couple of weeks the VC out rightly rejected those.

Prof Sobhan also pointed out various allegations and irregularities by the previous administrations of the university and said there is a need for proper and neutral investigations into all sorts of the corruptions and irregularities.

"My stance is very much clear d in this regard," he asserted adding the public university is run by the public money so there is a need of an independent body to free it from any sort of corruption and irregularity.

'The investigation report by a probe body of the University Grants Commission as one-sided and partial and that's why I am demanding a judicial enquiry into the allegations in this regard, he added.





































