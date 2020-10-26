One dies from Kishoreganj gas cylinder explosion





Sufia Khatun (65) with 75 percent of burn injuries breathed his last around 12:00pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the institute at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) here, resident surgeon of the burn institute Dr Partha Shankar Pal said on Sunday.

On Saturday, at least nine people, including eight of a family, suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Mithamoin upazila of Kishoreganj.

The victims are: Sufia (60), Mohammad Kamal (20), Mst Taslima (18), Juena (17), Umme Honey (23), two-month-old Hanif, Parveen (13) and 14-month-old Tahura.

They were shifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the city on Saturday night as they were in critical state.

Duty doctors at the emergency department of the burn institute said none of the victims is out of danger, but the condition of six people, including children, is critical. -BSS



































