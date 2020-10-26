Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:53 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home City News

Rain likely

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast rain and thundershowers at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours starting 6pm.
One or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions might see some rain during this period, the Met Office said.
About the synoptic situation, the BMD said the well-marked low over Gazipur and adjoining area weakened further into a low pressure area and then became unimportant.
The monsoon has withdrawn from the north-western part of Bangladesh and conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining part of the country, the BMD said.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
199 rural bridges built at TK 46cr in M’singh
Over 800 tourist spots identified in 8 divisions
Rajshahi Univ VC pleads for judicial probe
One dies from Kishoreganj gas cylinder explosion
Rain likely
Death anniv
BSTI includes 43 new products under mandatory quality certificate
New BD envoy to Japan vows to deepen Dhaka-Tokyo ties


Latest News
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central Africa
Pakistan summons French envoy over Macron's Islamist remarks
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft