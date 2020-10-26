Rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast rain and thundershowers at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours starting 6pm.

One or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions might see some rain during this period, the Met Office said.

About the synoptic situation, the BMD said the well-marked low over Gazipur and adjoining area weakened further into a low pressure area and then became unimportant.

The monsoon has withdrawn from the north-western part of Bangladesh and conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining part of the country, the BMD said. -UNB



















