Today is the 31th death anniversary of Abdul Awal, a 1952 Language Movement Veteran.He was an elected member of the legislative assembly from Sonargaon in 1954. He was also the founder member of Awami Muslim League, said a press release.Marking the day, a milad mahfil will be held at the late Jahanara Awal Mosque and Madrasa Complex in Sonargaon after Asr prayers. Friends, relatives and admirers are requested to attend the mahfil.