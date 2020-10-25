Only 17pc progress made in last 9 years





This was disclosed at a virtual meeting of the Project Steering Committee on September 17 with Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Md Salim Reza in the chair.

Project Director Tanvirul Islam said about 17 per cent financial and physical progress was made till June 2020 since the project started. About 83 per cent works of the project is still incomplete. The project aims at 0.9 per cent implementation in the current fiscal 2020-21 year. To complete the project, it may need another nine years, he added.

The meeting observed and decided that an inter-ministerial committee should be constituted for implementing the project. The overall progress would have been better this fiscal year, if there was such a committee. In the upcoming meeting, all activities would have to be presented with updates.

The government's economic policymaking body- the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved Tk 117.61 crore for implementing the project in 2011.

On May 26 in 2015, the authority had amended the project increasing expenditure to Tk 678 and completion time to June of 2017. Then the time was extended to December of 2020.

Tk 555.99 crore will come from the Indian Line of Credit (LoC) and the rest of the fund will come from the government exchequer. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the project on June 6 in 2015 during his official visit to Bangladesh.

Linked with Karimganj district of Assam, the 52.54km Kulaura-Shabazpur railway section was established during the British rule. But the rail link with the Indian part remained suspended and became inoperative for long years since the Pakistan period.

The authority in a whimsical move shut the Kulaura-Shahbazpur section on July 07 in 2007 on the plea of revenue loss. Alongside others, it had been a big blow for the inhabitants of Sylhet region, especially three neighbouring upazilas like Juri, Barlekha and Kulaura.

In a widespread agitation in the region, the government decided to resume the train services again. The section has six rail stations - Kulaura, Juri, Dakshnbhag, Kathaltoli, Barlekha, Muraul and Shahbazpur. Under the development programme, four of the stations would be of 'B' category and two of 'D' category. As many as 17 bridges, 42 small bridges and culverts would be constructed on the dual gauze section.

