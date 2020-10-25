Dolphin growth rate in Sundarban on rise





"The number of dolphins in the Sundarban is increasing at a significant rate due to the success of the government activities," he made this comment as chief guest while addressing a webinar organised by Forest Department on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day 2020 on Saturday.

The growth rate of dolphins in the Dhangmari, Ghagharamari and Chandpai sanctuaries of the Sundarban is 55 percent, which is a milestone in the country's dolphin conservation, the minister said.

He said fish are also found in the part of the river with freshwater dolphin known as Shushuk or Gangetic dolphin.

"If dolphins can be protected, it is also possible to save the river environment. So, the government is working hard to protect the freshwater dolphins in the country's rivers," he added.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Ziaul Hasan NDC and Additional Secretary (Administration) Dr Md Billal Hossain spoke as special guests at the webinar.

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Bangladesh's Country Representative Rakibul Amin, Prof Md Abdul Aziz of Jahangirnagar University, Mukit Majumder Babu, Chairman of Nature and Life Foundation, were present as discussants. Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury presided over the webinar.

Referring to various initiatives taken by the government for the conservation of dolphins, the minister said the government has so far declared nine dolphin sanctuaries in the country.

He said the Dolphin Action Plan and the Atlas on Dolphin Expansion within the country have been prepared. The number of dolphins in the Halda River has been determined and a management plan has been formulated, he added.

The minister said community based resource management plans have been formulated for three dolphin sanctuaries in the Sundarban.

The Wildlife (Conservation and Protection) Act includes imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to Tk. 3 lakh or both for killing a dolphin and imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh or both for repeating the same offense.

The minister said seven dolphin conservation teams consisting of 70 local members have been formed for the conservation of dolphins in the Sundarban and dolphin conservation activities are being conducted with their direct participation.

Training and alternative income generating financial assistance has been provided to one thousand people dependent on the fishery resources adjacent to the Dolphin Sanctuary in the Sundarban.

Appropriate training has been provided to the Dolphin Conservation Team and the concerned forest personnel.

Various school-college and community based dolphin awareness activities are also being conducted including organizing dolphin fairs.









In response to the demands of the discussants, the minister said that the ministry would seriously consider declaring freshwater dolphins as national freshwater animals.

Calling upon the people dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife of the country to take up the task of conserving dolphins from their respective places, the minister said, "We will succeed in dolphin conservation activities through concerted efforts of all through river pollution control."



Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said the government is working successfully to protect dolphins."The number of dolphins in the Sundarban is increasing at a significant rate due to the success of the government activities," he made this comment as chief guest while addressing a webinar organised by Forest Department on the occasion of International Freshwater Dolphin Day 2020 on Saturday.The growth rate of dolphins in the Dhangmari, Ghagharamari and Chandpai sanctuaries of the Sundarban is 55 percent, which is a milestone in the country's dolphin conservation, the minister said.He said fish are also found in the part of the river with freshwater dolphin known as Shushuk or Gangetic dolphin."If dolphins can be protected, it is also possible to save the river environment. So, the government is working hard to protect the freshwater dolphins in the country's rivers," he added.Deputy Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Ziaul Hasan NDC and Additional Secretary (Administration) Dr Md Billal Hossain spoke as special guests at the webinar.International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Bangladesh's Country Representative Rakibul Amin, Prof Md Abdul Aziz of Jahangirnagar University, Mukit Majumder Babu, Chairman of Nature and Life Foundation, were present as discussants. Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury presided over the webinar.Referring to various initiatives taken by the government for the conservation of dolphins, the minister said the government has so far declared nine dolphin sanctuaries in the country.He said the Dolphin Action Plan and the Atlas on Dolphin Expansion within the country have been prepared. The number of dolphins in the Halda River has been determined and a management plan has been formulated, he added.The minister said community based resource management plans have been formulated for three dolphin sanctuaries in the Sundarban.The Wildlife (Conservation and Protection) Act includes imprisonment for up to 3 years or a fine of up to Tk. 3 lakh or both for killing a dolphin and imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh or both for repeating the same offense.The minister said seven dolphin conservation teams consisting of 70 local members have been formed for the conservation of dolphins in the Sundarban and dolphin conservation activities are being conducted with their direct participation.Training and alternative income generating financial assistance has been provided to one thousand people dependent on the fishery resources adjacent to the Dolphin Sanctuary in the Sundarban.Appropriate training has been provided to the Dolphin Conservation Team and the concerned forest personnel.Various school-college and community based dolphin awareness activities are also being conducted including organizing dolphin fairs.In response to the demands of the discussants, the minister said that the ministry would seriously consider declaring freshwater dolphins as national freshwater animals.Calling upon the people dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife of the country to take up the task of conserving dolphins from their respective places, the minister said, "We will succeed in dolphin conservation activities through concerted efforts of all through river pollution control."