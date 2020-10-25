Video
Qatar to issue new entry permits for BD workers

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Qatar government will issue "exceptional entry permits" for stranded expatriate Bangladeshis for their safe return to their workplaces.
"Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman assured of issuing exceptional entry permits for stranded Bangladeshi expats," a Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.
The Qatar Minister came up with the assurance in a meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, Ambassador of Bangladesh on Thursday, it said.
Ambassador Md Jashim requested the Qatar minister to take measures over the return of Bangladeshi workers by issuing exceptional entry permits. He also handed over a list of stranded expatriate Bangladeshis to Yousuf Mohamed.
Ambassador applauded the reformation programmes including the wage protection system, dispute settlement system, which were initiated by the Qatar authorities while the Qatar Minister praised the quality work of Bangladeshi workers.
Md Jashim also mentioned the contribution of Bangladeshi workers in the
overall advancement of Qatar and discussed different aspects of changing sponsorships of Bangladeshi workers, it said.


