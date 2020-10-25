19 die of C-19, 1,094 infected in 24 hours





Some 1,094 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 397,507.

A total of 10,998 samples were tested in 111 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,246,486 samples have been tested across the country.

The latest day's infection rate was 9.95 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.69 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,498 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 313,563 with a 78.88 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Saturday, 17 were men and two were women. All the victims died in different hospitals across the country.

Thirteen of the deceased were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh and one in Khulna.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,452 of the total deceased were men, and 1,328 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the worldwide confirmed cases of Covid-19 have surpassed 42 million on Saturday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Till now, 42,203,732 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 while 1,144,165 deaths have been reported so far, according to the JHU data.

The United States has witnessed the highest numbers in deaths due to Covid-19 as the country's total death toll counted 223,987 followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK. The US has registered 8,492,569 cases till date.

Besides, India, which has been counted as the second worst-hit country in number of cases, has recorded 7,814,682 cases as of Saturday.

The South-Asian country has registered 53,370 more cases during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Saturday.

















The country on Saturday reported 19 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is the lowest daily since on Aug 2, when 886 cases were reported. However, with new deaths, taking the death toll to 5,780, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,094 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 397,507.A total of 10,998 samples were tested in 111 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,246,486 samples have been tested across the country.The latest day's infection rate was 9.95 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.69 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.Meanwhile, 1,498 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 313,563 with a 78.88 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased of Saturday, 17 were men and two were women. All the victims died in different hospitals across the country.Thirteen of the deceased were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh and one in Khulna.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,452 of the total deceased were men, and 1,328 were women.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.However, the worldwide confirmed cases of Covid-19 have surpassed 42 million on Saturday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Till now, 42,203,732 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 while 1,144,165 deaths have been reported so far, according to the JHU data.The United States has witnessed the highest numbers in deaths due to Covid-19 as the country's total death toll counted 223,987 followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK. The US has registered 8,492,569 cases till date.Besides, India, which has been counted as the second worst-hit country in number of cases, has recorded 7,814,682 cases as of Saturday.The South-Asian country has registered 53,370 more cases during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Saturday.