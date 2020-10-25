Video
Clear weather on the horizon as depression weakens

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The incessant downpour which drenched different parts of Bangladesh over the last two days is set to make way for clearer skies as a depression over the Bay of Bengal has begun to dissipate.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department advised maritime ports to lower the cautionary signal as the depression weakened into a well-marked low as it moved towards Gazipur early Saturday.
"The heavy rainfall was
triggered by the depression but it will abate from today," Meteorologist Abdul Hamid said.
Light to medium rain may occur in several parts of the country on Oct 25 but the weather will improve after the low-pressure system dissolves, he added.
The depression over northwest Bay crossed the coastlines of Khulna and India's West Bengal on Oct 23, according to the Met Office's special weather bulletin.
It moved further inland and transitioned into a well-marked low as it lay over Gazipur and its adjoining areas, it said.
Meteorologist Hamid said, "The southwesterly monsoon is active in several regions of the country. Due to this, different areas will see rain which will disappear gradually. Wintery weather will arrive in mid-November.
According to the weather forecast for Sunday, rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusts of wind are likely to experience at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions.
The highest rainfall in the 24 hours to 9 am Saturday was recorded in Chandpur at 167mm. Dhaka saw 38mm of rain during this period.




   -BDNEWS24.COM


