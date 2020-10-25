City, central AL discord delays two Dhaka AL full committees   





According to the party insiders, Dhaka North and South city AL have already submitted draft committees to the party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for approval.

After getting the drafts Sheikh Hasina directed the Dhaka North and South city AL presidents and secretaries to prepare committees by including the former dedicated senior leaders if they show interest without inserting only 'my-men' of presidents and secretaries.

However, it is noticed that Dhaka city AL presidents and secretaries are more interested and lobbying with the senior and influential central AL leaders to place their men ignoring the high command. As a result, committee formations of Dhaka city AL are being delayed, said party insiders.

Now, according to central AL sources, both the full committees of two Dhaka city AL will come to light within the first week of November after about one year of holding their councils.

After disclosing two full committees in different media, Dhaka city AL especially, the Dhaka South city AL is being criticized for some posts and dissatisfaction has been vented by party members about these posts.

Following the directive of the party President and in accordance to the central AL leaders directions a minimum of eight to ten positions are going to be changed in Dhaka South city AL proposed committee and at least three to four in the Dhaka North city AL.

AL presidium member Muhammad Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "We will announce the Dhaka city AL committees without any delay. Some complaints are coming to us about committee formation. Very soon we are going to sit at a meeting to solve the problem. After that we will inform party President and take proper steps to announce the committees."

About committee formation Dhaka South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir said, "We have submitted our draft committee to the party president on September 14. Now it is under her discretion."

Regarding complaints about committee formation, Humayun Kabir said, "Some mistakes have been made in the committee formation. Some senior leaders have been dropped accidentally and we are trying to sort it out."

However, Dhaka North city AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "We have done all in time. Now the committee announcement is being held up for Dhaka South city AL. They have some unfinished tasks to complete. Hopefully, everything will be solved soon."

"After submitting the committee we have added some names in accordance with the directive of the central body to accommodate dedicated and time tested leaders in the committee," he added.

















