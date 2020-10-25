China terms US remarks on its role ‘inappropriate’





The embassy on Saturday in a post shared on its verified Facebook page said Stephen E Biegun, US Deputy Secretary of State, during a press briefing in

Washington D.C. summarising his trip to India and Bangladesh said that China "has unfortunately done very little to help resolve the Rohingya issue".

"It is everybody's expectation that Biegun's visit should focus on the Bangladesh-US relationship," said the Embassy.

"Such behavior is not only a severe breach of diplomatic protocols, but also a huge disrespect for Bangladesh, the host of his visit, a peace-loving nation who believes "friendship to all and malice to none" should be the way to do diplomacy," reads the Embassy post.

Biegun, the Embassy said, had started making groundless accusations against China on October 15 even before he left Bangladesh, with reference to China-India border conflicts, tension in the Taiwan Strait, issues in the South China Sea and the Hong Kong national security legislation, which have nothing to do with Bangladesh.

The embassy said Biegun's remark on October 20 is simply a continuation of such behavior, using the Rohingya issue, the gravest concern of Bangladesh, to criticise China and 'promulgate his own bias'.

Since China and the US have plenty of bilateral channels to solve their problems, Biegun should not have dragged any third party in without prior consent, said the Embassy, mentioning that they both have come here for friendship with Bangladesh.

Since 2017, China has chaired three rounds of ministerial-level meetings on the Rohingya issue and numerous bilateral and tripartite consultations at the working level, aiming at early repatriation, said the embassy.

"Our political and humanitarian efforts started at the very beginning and will continue until a duration solution is found," it said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday evening and said Myanmar recently assured them (China) of taking back Rohingyas who are temporarily taking shelter in Bangladesh.



































