

President, PM condole death, buried at Banani Graveyard

He was buried around 3:00pm beside his wife, Dr Farida Haque at the Banani Graveyard, after holding the third namaz-e-janaza on the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) premises.

The first namaz-e-janaza was held at Ad-Deen Women's Medical College Hospital and the second one at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. People from all walks of life paid their tributes to him.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran lawyer and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Besides, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Livestock and Fisheries Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Attorney General and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Amin Uddin and Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal and many other high-ups in the government have expressed grief at the demise of Rafique Ul Huq.

The senior lawyer Barrister Rafique Ul Huq, 85, took his last breath at the Ad-Deen Women's Medical College Hospital in Dhaka at 8:30am on the day.

He was suffering from various old-aged complications, including anaemia.

He underwent surgery on his left knee in 2017 and had been unable to move unassisted since then.

He left behind his son Barrister Fahim-ul-Huq.

The veteran Supreme Court lawyer was admitted to Ad-Deen Hospital on October 15 and returned to his Paltan residence after discharge from the hospital on October 17. He was again admitted to the hospital on the same day. Rafique Ul Huq was then put on life support at the hospital on October 18.

The former attorney general played a significant role as a lawyer during the military-controlled caretaker government, fighting cases for Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and many other politicians.

He was also known for his involvement in various social and charitable causes.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of the eminent jurist.

The President, in a condolence message said Barrister Rafique made a considerable contribution towards establishing the rule of law in the country. "Bangladesh has lost an eminent lawyer at his death," he added.

In a separate message of condolence, the Prime Minister said, "Barrister Rafique Ul Huq used to advise on important issues regarding the Constitution."

The Prime Minister also recalled his role with gratitude. He came forward to fight the legal battle to get her released from jail, following her arrest in 2007 by the then caretaker government in a false case.

Both the President and the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Rafique Ul Huq was born to Mumin Ul Huq, a doctor, and Nurjahan Begun at Subornapur village in Kolkata on November 2 in 1935.

Rafique Ul Huq earned his LLB degree in 1960. He holds MA and LLB degrees from Calcutta University. He became a Barrister-at-Law in 1961 and called to the Lincolns Inn in 1962.

He started practicing at the Dhaka High Court in 1962. In 1975, he was enrolled as Senior Advocate of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

He became the Attorney General of Bangladesh in 1990. After retirement he practiced law. He provided legal advisory services to companies. He also was on the Board of companies and financial institutions.

While in the government legal service, he served as Chairman, Bangladesh Bar Council Tribunal and Bar Council Election Tribunal (1975-76) and Chairman, Bar Council of Bangladesh (1990). He was an elected Member of the Executive Committee on International Taxation of the World Association of Lawyers and Member, World Executive Committee, Foreign Trade and Investment (Washington), and Member of Bangladesh Delegate to the UN General Assembly (1990).

He was a prominent writer of many of the country's laws. He was a Member of the National Commission on Money, Banking and Credit and Chairman of Sub-Committee on Banking Laws under the Commission which wrote the current banking laws of Bangladesh (1984), Chairman of Corporate Laws Committee (1990), Member of the Company Law Reforms Committee (1977) and Member of the Committee for Improvement of the Stock Exchange Market in Bangladesh.

Barrister Rafique Ul Huq was the writer of various other laws for Bangladesh, including Bangladesh Banks Nationalization Order 1972, Foreign/Private Investment (Promotion and Protection Act 1980 and Board of Investment Act 1989.

He was active in various social works. He was Life Member and Vice Chairman of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and Member of its National Council (since 1976), Life Member, Bangladesh National Society for the Blind, Chairman, Society for Education and Care of Hearing-impaired Children of Bangladesh, Chairman, Management Committee of BIRDEM Hospital, Chairman of Ad-Deen Hospital and Secretary-General, Management Board, Dhaka Shishu Hospital.





















