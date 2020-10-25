Sonamasjid land port operations remain suspended

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24: Operational activities of Sonamasjid Land Port remained suspended for five days at a stretch on the occasion of celebrating Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for the Hindu community, from Friday last.

Towfikur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port Importer-Exporter Group, said activities of the country's second largest land ports will resume on October 28 after the celebration as usual.

The vacation decision has been taken unanimously by both business leaders of the two countries, he added.

Assistant Customs Commissioner of the Port Saifur Rahman, however, said the Sonamasjid immigration will remain open for the passport-holding passengers. -BSS