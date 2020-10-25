Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sonamasjid land port operations remain suspended

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24: Operational activities of Sonamasjid Land Port remained suspended for five days at a stretch on the occasion of celebrating Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for the Hindu community, from Friday last.
Towfikur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port Importer-Exporter Group, said activities of the country's second largest land ports will resume on October 28 after the celebration as usual.
The vacation decision has been taken unanimously by both business leaders of the two countries, he added.
Assistant Customs Commissioner of the Port Saifur Rahman, however, said the Sonamasjid immigration will remain open for the passport-holding passengers.   -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonamasjid land port operations remain suspended
Ctg youth killed ‘by motorbike lifters’
Nusrat Murder: Family’s wait to see verdict execution doesn’t end
Strong legal framework crucial for socio-economic uplift: Anisul
FM mourns death of Brunei Darussalam Prince
German architect Anna Heringer’s Anandaloy in Bangladesh wins Obel Award
Shilpakala Academy reopens after 7-month virus shutdown
Fake visa racket gang leader held


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft