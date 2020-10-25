Video
Strong legal framework crucial for socio-economic uplift: Anisul

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque on Saturday said a prosperous legal framework plays a crucial and regulatory role in the socio-economic development of any state.
He made the remark while addressing a seminar on 'Public Financial Management in the Context of Constitutional Framework' at the CIRDAP auditorium on Saturday.
Mentioning that the rule of law has been established in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the law minister said, "The financial discipline of the state lies under the rule of law. So, the financial management of the government has a huge role to play in establishing the rule of law."
"In many respects of development indicators or standards, Bangladesh today is admired and emulated in the world court. The quality of life has improved through the development politics of the government," the minister said.
"The dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh by fulfilling the basic needs of the people through a democratic state system. To develop the socio-economic and political spheres through building a coherent legal framework and economic growth, establishing the rule of law and protecting human rights," he added.
He also said that the government under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy successor of Bangabandhu, is working to implement Vision 2021, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, achieve the status of a developed country by 2041 and above all implement Delta Plan 2100 under the legal framework.   -BSS
The seminar was chaired by Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Mohammad Moinul Kabir. Auditor General and Controller Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury presented the keynote and Project Director Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin delivered the welcome note.
The seminar was organized by the Legislative Research and Reform Project under the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
BSS


