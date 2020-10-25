FM mourns death of Brunei Darussalam Prince





In a message written to Foreign Minister of Brunei DarussalamSultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Saturday, Dr Momen conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved Royal family, the government and the people of Brunei Darussalam for this unbearable loss.

Foreign Minister Momen wished that the bereaved family members would have enough fortitude to cope with this intolerable loss.

The High Commission of Bangladesh in the Capital of Brunei lowered the flag at half mast along with other diplomatic missions to show respect to the departed Prince of Brunei Darussalam.

Brunei's Prince Haji 'Abdul' Azim died on Saturday at the age of 38 following a prolonged illness.

Born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982, Prince Haji 'Abdul' Azim is the second born prince of Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. -UNB

























Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed deep shock at the demise of Prince of Brunei Darussalam Abdul Azim.In a message written to Foreign Minister of Brunei DarussalamSultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Saturday, Dr Momen conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved Royal family, the government and the people of Brunei Darussalam for this unbearable loss.Foreign Minister Momen wished that the bereaved family members would have enough fortitude to cope with this intolerable loss.The High Commission of Bangladesh in the Capital of Brunei lowered the flag at half mast along with other diplomatic missions to show respect to the departed Prince of Brunei Darussalam.Brunei's Prince Haji 'Abdul' Azim died on Saturday at the age of 38 following a prolonged illness.Born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982, Prince Haji 'Abdul' Azim is the second born prince of Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. -UNB