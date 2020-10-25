Noakhali JL leader sued in another rape case

A suspended Jubo League leader, who was arrested on October 21 for allegedly raping the wife of an expatriate and capturing it on video in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, was sued in another rape case.

A 27-year-old woman filed the case against Mujibur Rahman Sharif, 32, president of Noakhola union unit Jubo league, with Chatkhil Police Station on Friday night, said Md Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, on Saturday.

According to the case statement, Sharif broke into the woman's room at her father's house in Noakhola union on the night of December 15, 2018 and raped her at gunpoint when her husband was in Dhaka for work. Sharif also confined the victim's younger brother in another room.

He later threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed this incident to anyone, said the case statement. The victim last night lodged a complaint with the police station against Sharif who was arrested in a rape case on October 21. -Agencies