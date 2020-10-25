Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Noakhali JL leader sued in another rape case

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

A suspended Jubo League leader, who was arrested on October 21 for allegedly raping the wife of an expatriate and capturing it on video in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, was sued in another rape case.
A 27-year-old woman filed the case against Mujibur Rahman Sharif, 32, president of Noakhola union unit Jubo league, with Chatkhil Police Station on Friday night, said Md Anwarul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, on Saturday.
According to the case statement, Sharif broke into the woman's room at her father's house in Noakhola union on the night of December 15, 2018 and raped her at gunpoint when her husband was in Dhaka for work. Sharif also confined the victim's younger brother in another room.
He later threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed this incident to anyone, said the case statement. The victim last night lodged a complaint with the police station against Sharif who was arrested in a rape case on October 21.    -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noakhali JL leader sued in another rape case
Rohingya boy killed in mine explosion in Myanmar
Four local, 2 Rohingya drug peddlers placed on 3-day remand
Another cop arrested
Pry teachers threaten movement to realise 10-point demand
Work likely to begin in June next year
Masks could cut Covid-19 deaths in US by 130,000: Study
68 gold bars worth Tk 4.73cr seized at Dhaka airport


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft