Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:47 AM
Rohingya boy killed in mine explosion in Myanmar

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

A Rohingya teenager has been killed in a landmine explosion on the Myanmar side of the border along Bandarban, said police.
The deceased was identified as Md Jaber (13) of Kutupalong Lambashia Rohingya camp, said Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Naikhyangchhari Police Station.
Jaber died near pillar number 40 along the Ghumdum area under Bandarban's Naikhyangchhari upazila when he was returning along with few others from Myanmar to Kutupalong camp yesterday afternoon, said the OC.
"Jaber bore signs of being in landmine explosion," the OC said.   -Agencies


