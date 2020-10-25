Four local, 2 Rohingya drug peddlers placed on 3-day remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Ismat Ara passed the order as Sub Inspector Mollah Touhidul Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the six before the court with a prayer for seven days remand.

The remanded drug dealers are Rahamat Ullah, 27, (Rohingya), Jahangir Alam, 42, Ramjan, 33, Rafique, 19, (Rohingya), Aminul Islam (35) and Fazila Khatun, 26.

The case statement against them is that a team of DB police following secret information way laid the group at the Doel Chattar on the DU campus. The DB team arrested the six drug dealers and recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from their possession.

The DB team apprised journalists that two Rohingyas Rahamat Ullah and Rafique brought the Yaba consignment from Cox's Bazar and tried to sell the drug at various places of the capital.

In this conection a case was filed with the Shahbahg Police Station under Drug Control Act on Saturday morning said GRO Nijamuddin Fakir.





















