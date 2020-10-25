Another cop arrested

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested another policeman, who was suspended over the death of Raihan at Bandarbazar police outpost, from Sylhet policelines on Friday night.

The arrestee is Harun Rashid, a constable of Bandarbazar Police Outpost, said Khalekuzzaman, superintendent of Sylhet Police.

Earlier, on October 20, PBI arrested constable Titu Chandra Das in the case. He is now on a five-day remand.

On October 11, Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the family of the victim. -UNB



























