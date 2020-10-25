Pry teachers threaten movement to realise 10-point demand





The announcement was made by Bangladesh Govt Primary Teachers Association (BGPTA) at a press conference on Saturday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium. BGPTA Secretary General Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan read out the written speech including its 10-point demand.

However, the BGPTA has not given any deadline or announced any programme for their movement.

BGPTA President Owais Ahmed Chowdhury, executive president Jahidur Rahman Bishwas, vice presidents Mofazzal Hossain and Shohinur Rahman Khan and senior joint secretary Mohammad Jasim Uddin, among others, were present.

The other demands include reinstating time scales withdrawing a circular of Finance Division issued on October 15 this year, upgrading the status of headmasters to Grade 8, assistant headmasters to Grade 9 and assistant teachers to Grade 10 instead of Grade 13 and filling up the primary education administration posts by promoting the teachers on the basis of their educational qualifications.























