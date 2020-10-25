Video
Pry teachers threaten movement to realise 10-point demand

Want two-day weekly holidays, upgradation of status, among others

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondents

Primary school teachers have threatened to launch a movement to realize their 10-point demand including upgradation of status, ensuring promotion, upgrading the primary education up to Class-VIII from Class-V and two days (Friday and Saturday) general holidays for the primary schools.
The announcement was made by Bangladesh Govt Primary Teachers Association (BGPTA) at a press conference on Saturday at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium. BGPTA Secretary General Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan read out the written speech including its 10-point demand.
However, the BGPTA has not given any deadline or announced any programme for their movement.
BGPTA President Owais Ahmed Chowdhury, executive president Jahidur Rahman Bishwas, vice presidents Mofazzal Hossain and Shohinur Rahman Khan and senior joint secretary Mohammad Jasim Uddin, among others, were present.
The other demands include reinstating time scales withdrawing a circular of Finance Division issued on October 15 this year, upgrading the status of headmasters to Grade 8, assistant headmasters to Grade 9 and assistant teachers to Grade 10 instead of Grade 13 and filling up the primary education administration posts by promoting the teachers on the basis of their educational qualifications.


