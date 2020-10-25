Work likely to begin in June next year





The construction work of the plant is expected to begin in June next year. International tenders for the contractors of the project have already been floated.

The last date of submission of tenders is January 5 next.

According to CWASA sources, the contractor of the plant will be appointment by May next year while the signing of the agreement will be held on June.

With the signing of the agreement, the construction work of the plant will begin, sources added.

Talking to the Daily Observer, AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA, said the work of the plant will begin in June 2021.

On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with BETS consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

The CWASA management has invited expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of engineering consultants for engineering design and construction supervision of project for establishment of sewerage in Chattogram metropolitan (Catchment-1).

The project catchment-1 includes deep sewer line is 5.8 km, Gravity pipes is 189.5 km, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day), etc.

At the western part and the southeast part of Chattogram city, including Halishahar catchment area about 34.83 square km, Halishahar, Rampur, Agrabad to construct faecal sludge collection, transportation and treatment system are 300 cubic meter per day at halishahar catchment area and other parts of the city, wherever sewerage facility cannot be provided because of constraint in infrastructure construction space, and on-side sanitation improvement at different parts of the city including slums.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the Tk 3808 crore project for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Ariful Islam said that the total project would be completed in six catchments.

He said, the works of the first catchment will begin in June next year. After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather the Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government has taken up the project.

The project will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six plants will be installed in the zones. Besides, human excreta and other wastage of septic tanks of nearly 70 lakh people of city directly fall into the river Karnaphuli.

One lakh out of six lakh slum families have no access to sanitary latrine and they discharge their excreta through 'kucca' makeshift latrine set up alongside various water bodies. The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system, but without sewer system.

