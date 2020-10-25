Video
One held, 1.5 lakh meters fishing net seized in Charghat

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24:  A team of the river police arrested a fisherman and seized 1.5 lakh meters of fishing net worth about Taka 45 lakh from different areas in the Padma river under Charghat upazila of the district in the past four days.
The police team accompanied by other officials concerned including Upazila Fisheries Officer Ariful Islam conducted frequent raids in different areas and seized the huge quantity of nets.
The team also seized five kilograms of brood Hilsa fishes and arrested a fisherman during the drives. However, other fishermen fled away leaving behind their nets.



One held, 1.5 lakh meters fishing net seized in Charghat
