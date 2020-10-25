Video
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:46 AM
Sea tourism can help BD beat Covid blues: Experts

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020

For a country that has the world's largest mangrove forest Sundarbans, the good old port ofChattogram,sandy beachCox's Bazar, the beautifulTeknaf peninsula and eye-catching Saint Martin Island, "sea tourism" can help beat Covid blues by generating billions of dollars. All that's needed is an integrated initiative to connect these popular destinationsby marine terminals, say experts.
"Bangladesh has a huge potential in the sea tourism sector. Just we need an integrated initiative that will help the country generate robust economic growth,"Dr Md Kawser Ahmed, Professor of the Oceanography department at Dhaka University, told UNB. "We can earn billionsof dollars through sea tourism if the Sundarbans, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Teknaf and Saint Martin Island could be connected."
While sea tourism has the potential to help Bangladesh get the 'developed country' status by 2041, at the same time, the government should take appropriate steps likefixing environmental taxes for tourists not only to generate revenue but also to protect the country's valuable resources, according toDr Md Kawser.
"We propose the government to fix Tk500 for a tourist landing on Saint Martin Island and a minimum ofTk1000 every night as environment tax. We hope tourists will pay this willingly. We also pay toll tax on Padma Bridge like the Jamuna Bridge," he said,also stressing on the need for introducing scubadiving at Saint Martin to attract tourists.
Bangladesh, the professor said, can be a prime destination for foreign tourists in South Asia. "Bangladesh can take an initiative in the future to connect Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and India by marine routes. So, government-to-government agreements are needed for making this a success," he said.
But another expert, Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Khandoker Golam Moazzem said that tourism is needed in this country, but not at the cost of the environment. "We have to give priority to the environment at first. We can't destroy our resources in the name of tourism. So, we have to conserve the corals too."
Dr Khandokersaid the government has to embark on a long-term plan to run passenger vessels in the seasprioritising the nature first policy. "Then, domestic and regional tourists will visit the spots. And the tourism sector will play a significant role in Bangladesh's economy," the economist said.
Shiblul Azam Koreshi, the owner of Abakash Parjatan on Saint Martin Island, said the island is not that attractive to tourists nowadays. "Around 2000 tourists visit the islanddaily during the peak season (December to February). Now few domestic tourists visit the island due to bad weather and Covid pandemic," he said.
The vice president of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) also said that sea tourism will bolster Bangladesh's economy. "The government is building a touristzone in Sabrang of Teknaf. Now tourists can enjoy the Bay of Bengal utilising the world's longest marine drive."
"The government should focus on the blue economy to tide over the economic crisis. As Bangladesh won in the maritime boundary case with Myanmar and India in the International Tribunal, there is no problem in the Bay of Bengal. Ocean economy, known as the blue economy, offers opportunities in fishery, mineral resources, shipping and energy as well," he said.
Shiblul said there are now 150 Abakash and 70 restaurants on Saint Martin Island. "The government should also set up a 'waste treatment plant' here as soon as possible. Moreover, the solar capacity should be improved to light up the site," he said.   --UNB


