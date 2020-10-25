Malaysia’s king to meet rulers





The proposal comes as Malaysia faces a resurgence in coronavirus cases, a pandemic-battered economy and doubts over Muhyiddin's ability to command a majority in parliament and pass the budget for 2021.

The palace did not identify the recommendations made by Muhyiddin, and said the king will soon hold the consultation with other Malay rulers. -REUTERS















