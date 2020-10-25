Video
Sunday, 25 October, 2020
Malaysia’s king to meet rulers

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24: Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah will consult with other rulers to discuss proposals by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the palace said on Saturday, after sources told Reuters the premier had asked the king to declare a state of emergency.Muhyiddin met with the king on Friday to present the emergency proposal that includes a suspension of parliament, sources said - a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt by the premier to retain control amid a power struggle.
The proposal comes as Malaysia faces a resurgence in coronavirus cases, a pandemic-battered economy and doubts over Muhyiddin's ability to command a majority in parliament and pass the budget for 2021.
The palace did not identify the recommendations made by Muhyiddin, and said the king will soon hold the consultation with other Malay rulers.   -REUTERS


