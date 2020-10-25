US against ‘Uighur camps’

WASHINGTON, Oct 24: The deputy White House national security adviser on Friday denounced China's treatment of Uighur Muslims, saying there was no justification for the country maintaining "concentration camps" within its borders.

Matt Pottinger, who has been a leading figure in the development of President Donald Trump's China policy, made the remark in Mandarin in an online address to the U.K.-based Policy Exchange think tank.

"There is no credible justification I can find in Chinese philosophy, religion, or moral law for the concentration camps inside your borders," Pottinger said in his speech, which he said was directed to the Chinese people. -REUTERS







