C-19: Key updates





MORE THAN 1.1 MILLION DEAD

The virus has claimed at least 1,145,847 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year. At least 42,262,299 cases have been registered across the globe. The US is the worst-affected country with 223,998 deaths, followed by Brazil with 156,471, India with 117,956 and Mexico with 88,312.

WHO WARNING

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that "too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close to or above capacity -- and we're still only in October." The message is echoed by the European ECDC, whose director warns of a "highly concerning epidemiological situation".

GERMANY DEATHS TOP 10,000

A total of 10,003 virus deaths in Germany have been recorded by federal government agency the Robert Koch Institute, while 14,714 new cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours -- a daily record. Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute disease control authority, says the country is facing a "very serious" situation. Chancellor Angela Merkel tells citizens in a weekly video podcast that "the order of the day is to reduce contacts, to meet as few people as possible". -AFP































