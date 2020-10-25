Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picks up his protective face mask after he dropped it while leaving the stage following his remarks for combating the coronavirus pandemic at The Queen Theatre on October 23 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picks up his protective face mask after he dropped it while leaving the stage following his remarks for combating the coronavirus pandemic at The Queen Theatre on October 23 in Wilmington, Delaware.

BERLIN, Oct 24: A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germany's coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday.
Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, said Biden would offer a more collaborative tone than U.S. President Donald Trump who has called Germany's trade and spending policies "very bad".
Trump trails Biden in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 vote.
"A big sigh of relief would go around the planet if Joe Biden wins," Beyer told Reuters.
"Would it help? I don't think so because (from) what we've heard from Joe Biden ... we will see that many of the existing transatlantic topics will remain, such as Nord Stream 2, energy security, economic issues," he added.
Trump has attacked Berlin for supporting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline spanning the Baltic Sea, accusing Germany of being a "captive" of Russia due to reliance on its energy.
"We would be well advised to expect a president Joe Biden to be much more collaborative, he would be much friendlier in tone, but many of the issues will remain on the table, some would be much easier to address, others would be tough," Beyer said.
"One of his top priorities would be healing the wounds of his own country. There's a lot to do."
Trump has also accused Germany of taking advantage of the United States while not meeting financial obligations to NATO, the military organization he once called obsolete to the chagrin of shocked allies.
Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany was looking forward to more clarity in U.S. foreign policy.
"We are not in favour of a disruptive political style," Kramp-Karrenbauer, another close ally of Merkel, said on Friday according to a pre-distributed text of her speech.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh
Malaysia’s king to meet rulers
US against ‘Uighur camps’
Modi teaches how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
Myanmar vote ban extinguishes hope for ethnic minorities
Trump launches intense campaign push, Biden hammers him on Covid
C-19: Key updates
After Sudan, Trump predicts Saudis to forge Israel ties


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft