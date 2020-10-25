Hillslide snaps communication between Rangamati, Khagrachhari



Members of army and Roads and Highways Division (RHD) have been engaged in removing earth from the road, said Khagrachhari RHD Officer Sabuj Chakma. RANGAMATI, Oct 24: Downpour for the last two days caused hill slide in 11 Kilometre area of Baghaichhari Upazila in the district, snapping communication between the upazila and Khagrachhari District.Following the slide, traffic jam has been created on both ends of the road. Commuters have fallen into trouble.Members of army and Roads and Highways Division (RHD) have been engaged in removing earth from the road, said Khagrachhari RHD Officer Sabuj Chakma.