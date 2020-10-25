College student goes missing in Padma River

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24: A college student went missing while fishing in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Missing Rakibul Islam, 19, is a student of Shahdowla Government College in the upazila.

Chawkrajapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Azizul Azam said Rakibul was swept away by strong current while he along with his friend was fishing in the river amid rough weather in the morning.

Locals and divers are conducting drive for searching Rakibul, the UP chairman added.


















