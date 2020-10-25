Man crushed under train in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Oct 24: A man was crushed under a train in Sharifpur area of Sadar Upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, 48, son of late Abul Kashem Sarkar of Kuchgar Village under Kendua Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nurul Amin was crushed under the Dhaka-bound Brahmaputra Express train at around 8am.

Being informed, railway police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Jamalpur Railway Police Station Taposh Chandra Pandit confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











