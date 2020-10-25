Farmers urged to cultivate climate resilient paddy





"As our country has been experiencing an abnormal climate change effects in recent years due to geographical setting, creating a serious concern to agriculture food, environment and biodiversity, there is no alternative to proper strategies and technologies to cultivate crops coping with climate change to make the production process continued," they said.

They made the comments while addressing a field day workshop on BRRI Dhan-71 cutting on the land of Rekha Rani at Talukhoridash Village under Khoddokomorpur Union in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.

RDRS Bangladesh organised the function in cooperation with International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to motivate the farmers so that they can farm the variety in the next season in a large scale.

District Seed Certification Officer Agriculturist Showkat Osman addressed the function as chief guest while Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Sadullapur Upazila Agriculture Office Yunus Ali was present as special guest at the programme.

Chairman of the federation formed by RDRS Bangladesh Gouri Rani chaired the function.

It was also addressed, among others, by Agriculture Officer of RDRS Bangladesh Anup Ghosh and farmer Rekha Rani.

The speakers in their speech underscored the need for farming climate resilient BRRI Dhan-71, BRRI Dhan-66 and BRRI Dhan-56 at larger scale in the coming season.

Farmer Rekha Rani expressed her satisfaction over the yield as 4.5 tonnes of paddy have been produced from one hectare of land and thanked the RDRS Bangladesh for providing quality paddy seeds to her and other farmers.

Talking to this correspondent, Agriculture Officer of RDRS Anup Ghosh said, a total of 100 bighas of land owned by 500 farmers were brought under the farming of BRRI Dhan-71, BRRI Dhan-66 and BRRI Dhan-56 during the current season.

Earlier, high quality seed of the varieties were also distributed to the interested farmers at the initiative of the organisation, he concluded.





















GAIBANDHA, Oct 24: Agriculture experts at a function here on Thursday urged farmers to cultivate climate resilient paddy adapting to changed climatic condition to achieve sustainable food security of the country."As our country has been experiencing an abnormal climate change effects in recent years due to geographical setting, creating a serious concern to agriculture food, environment and biodiversity, there is no alternative to proper strategies and technologies to cultivate crops coping with climate change to make the production process continued," they said.They made the comments while addressing a field day workshop on BRRI Dhan-71 cutting on the land of Rekha Rani at Talukhoridash Village under Khoddokomorpur Union in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.RDRS Bangladesh organised the function in cooperation with International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to motivate the farmers so that they can farm the variety in the next season in a large scale.District Seed Certification Officer Agriculturist Showkat Osman addressed the function as chief guest while Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Sadullapur Upazila Agriculture Office Yunus Ali was present as special guest at the programme.Chairman of the federation formed by RDRS Bangladesh Gouri Rani chaired the function.It was also addressed, among others, by Agriculture Officer of RDRS Bangladesh Anup Ghosh and farmer Rekha Rani.The speakers in their speech underscored the need for farming climate resilient BRRI Dhan-71, BRRI Dhan-66 and BRRI Dhan-56 at larger scale in the coming season.Farmer Rekha Rani expressed her satisfaction over the yield as 4.5 tonnes of paddy have been produced from one hectare of land and thanked the RDRS Bangladesh for providing quality paddy seeds to her and other farmers.Talking to this correspondent, Agriculture Officer of RDRS Anup Ghosh said, a total of 100 bighas of land owned by 500 farmers were brought under the farming of BRRI Dhan-71, BRRI Dhan-66 and BRRI Dhan-56 during the current season.Earlier, high quality seed of the varieties were also distributed to the interested farmers at the initiative of the organisation, he concluded.