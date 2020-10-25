Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Ramgarh

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Oct 24: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Sonia Akter Sweety, 16, was a sixth grader of Chowdhurypara High School. She was the daughter of Monir Ahmed Mannan, a resident of Kaladeba area under Ramgarh Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ramgarh Police Station (PS) Md Tarek said she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the SI added.




















