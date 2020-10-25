Video
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Moulvibazar, in three days.
JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a man from Karbala area in the district town on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Israfil Hossain, 40, son of Freedom Fighter Nazrul Islam, a resident of Kashimpur Village in Monirampur Upazila.
Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector Sheikh Tasmim Alam said locals spotted the body in Karbala area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased was an excavator driver and lived in Bakchar area in the town for work purpose for some days, police sources said.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali PS Idris said police are investigating the matter.
MOULVIBAZAR:  Police recovered the body of a man in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Malik, a resident of Sonjorpur Village under Sharifpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said family members spotted the hanging body of Khalilur at home at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals alleged Khalil and his wife were at loggerheads over family issues for long.
Kulaura PS Assistant SI Masud Alom Bhuyan confirmed the incident.


