Waterway communication with Hatiya suspended

NOAKHALI, Oct 24: All the waterway communications in Hatiya Upazila of the district with rest of the country have been suspended due to inclement weather.

The upazila administration issued the order to suspend plying of all water transports as local Cautionary Signal No. 4 remains effective following the depression over northwest Bay, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Imran Hossain.

All the cyclone shelters have been opened and over 3,000 volunteers have been kept ready for tackling situation.

The chairmen of 11 union parishads have been requested to remain alert and a control room has been opened at the upazila parishad to monitor the overall situation, the UNO added.

























