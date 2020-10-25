Eight fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts





BARGUNA: A fisherman in Betagi Upazila of the district has been sentenced to three-month jail for catching hilsa during the ongoing fishing ban.

Jailed Rakib Mollik, 20, is the son of Md Hanif Mallik, a resident of Sadar Union in Bamna Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Shurid Salehin handed down the judgement on Saturday morning conducting a mobile court.

During the drive, around 500 metres of current net were also seized. These were, later, destroyed.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Saturday morning sentenced a fisherman to one month of rigorous imprisonment for illegally catching hilsa in the Sandhya River in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The jailed fisherman is Sushanta Malo, 24.

The mobile court led by Kawkhali UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted a drive in the river from 2:30am till 8am and jailed the fisherman for violating the government ban on catching mother hilsa.

About 2,000 meters of current net and four fishing boats were also seized during the drive.

Officials of the Upazila administration and police were also present during the drive.

UNO Khaleda Khatun Rekha confirmed the matter adding that such drives will be continued in the upazila.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here fined six fishermen Tk 24,000 for illegally catching hilsa in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.

UNO and Executive Magistrate Shahin Reza fined the fishermen in Chakrajapur area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, around 80,000 meters of current net worth about Tk 21 lakh and 6kg of hilsa were seized in separate drives from October 14 till Saturday.

UNO Shahin Reza confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued in the upazila.















