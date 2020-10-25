Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 October, 2020, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts

Published : Sunday, 25 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two fishermen were sentenced in different terms of jail and six others fined for illegally catching hilsa in separate drives in three districts- Barguna, Pirojpur and Rajshahi, on Saturday. 
BARGUNA: A fisherman in Betagi Upazila of the district has been sentenced to three-month jail for catching hilsa during the ongoing fishing ban.
Jailed Rakib Mollik, 20, is the son of Md Hanif Mallik, a resident of Sadar Union in Bamna Upazila of the district.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Shurid Salehin handed down the judgement on Saturday morning conducting a mobile court.
During the drive, around 500 metres of current net were also seized. These were, later, destroyed.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Saturday morning sentenced a fisherman to one month of rigorous imprisonment for illegally catching hilsa in the Sandhya River in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
The jailed fisherman is Sushanta Malo, 24.
The mobile court led by Kawkhali UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted a drive in the river from 2:30am till 8am and jailed the fisherman for violating the government ban on catching mother hilsa.
About 2,000 meters of current net and four fishing boats were also seized during the drive.
Officials of the Upazila administration and police were also present during the drive.
UNO Khaleda Khatun Rekha confirmed the matter adding that such drives will be continued in the upazila.  
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here fined six fishermen Tk 24,000 for illegally catching hilsa in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.
UNO and Executive Magistrate Shahin Reza fined the fishermen in Chakrajapur area on Saturday.
Meanwhile, around 80,000 meters of current net worth about Tk 21 lakh and 6kg of hilsa were seized in separate drives from October 14 till Saturday.
UNO Shahin Reza confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued in the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hillslide snaps communication between Rangamati, Khagrachhari
College student goes missing in Padma River
Man crushed under train in Jamalpur
Farmers urged to cultivate climate resilient paddy
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Ramgarh
Two found dead in two districts
Waterway communication with Hatiya suspended
Eight fishermen jailed, fined for catching hilsa in three districts


Latest News
Kabul education centre attack kills 18
Trump casts vote in Florida, Biden heads to Pennsylvania
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Govt to control potato price strictly: Razzaque
Maha Ashtami celebrated, Maha Nabami Sunday
DMP commissioner foresees no untoward incident over Durga Puja
Macron comments provoke Mideast ire, boycotts of French goods
Ramos and Modric ensure Real beat Barca
PK Halder won't return to Bangladesh for 'illness'
8 children shot dead in Cameroonian school
Most Read News
Weather to become normal as deep depression turns into land depression, Met Office
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq no more
Suspended Sylhet cop held over death in custody
Pakistan stays on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel
US faces 500,000 virus deaths by end-February: study
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq laid to rest
Kapil Dev recovers from heart surgery
Taking a glimpse at corruption
75 years apart: Time to re-think UN
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft