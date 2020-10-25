

Downpour deluges low-lying areas in districts

BAGERHAT: The downpour has submerged several thousand houses in the district.

More than 1,000 shrimp enclosures and ponds have been washed away.

The mostly affected areas are: Morelganj, Sharankhola, Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat Sadar, Chitalmari, Kochua and Fakirhat upazilas.

About 5,000 families in those areas have been marooned. Cooking has been suspended in thousands of submerged houses.

Loading and unloading activities at Mongla Port are being seriously hampered, said port authorities.

Three villages and a post office in Sharankhola have been submerged. Transportation has become risky through the Signboard-Bogi Regional Road, which may collapse anytime. The central playground has been flooded. Marooned people are suffering as water is not passing out.

District Fisheries Officer Dr Khaled Kanak said they are assessing the damages of the shrimp enclosures and the ponds. It will be known within a few days.

Harbour Master of Mongla Port Md Fakar Uddin said, a total of 11 vessels loaded with different raw materials including urea fertiliser, cement and LPG are anchored at the port. Loading to and unloading from these ships are being hampered due to the rough weather. The activities will start after the rain is over.

Acting Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bagerhat Sanjay Kumar Das said if the rain continues for more two to three days, the winter vegetables and the standing Aman crops will be affected.

MONPURA, BHOLA: The downpour here has inundated low-lying areas.

The Meghna is flowing 39 cm above danger mark. As a result, Kalatalir Char and Char Nizam, which are located outside a local embankment and separated from Monpura, have been flooded by two to three feet high tide.

For rough weather, signal no. three has been hoisted in the upazila.

Bhola Met Office recorded 89 mm rainfall on Friday.

The downpour paralysed normal life. People cannot go out. Besides, water has remained stranded on upazila parishad ground, school ground and homesteads. Fish worth several lakhs taka have been washed away as fish enclosures and ponds have been submerged. Farmers are apprehending crop damages for the inundation of their lands.

Suspension of river communication has separated the people of the upazila from other parts of the country.

A visit found some launches anchored at Hazirhat launch ghat of the upazila.

Rain water has inundated the playground in front of the upazila parishad. Water-logging has been created on the playground of Hazirhat School.

Regional Assistant Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Bhola Kamruzzaman said plying of launches will remain suspended till further notice.

Deputy Divisional Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board Abdul Manan said, due to the downpour and the cautionary signal, the Meghna is flowing 39 cm above the danger mark. As a result, low-lying areas beyond the embankment have been inundated.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: The downpour since Thursday last has inundated low-lying areas in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district.

Thousands of people have been marooned and vast croplands have been submerged in these two upazilas.

Day-labourers have been mostly hit as they cannot go out of houses.

Low-lying areas at Char Kalkini, Char Martin, Char Lawrence, Char Folko, Char Kadira, Char Jangalia in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Char Alexander, Char Algi, Char Badam, Char Poragachha, Borokheri and Char Gazi in Ramgati Upazila have been flooded.

Thousands of people in these areas have been marooned. Besides, fields of Aman paddy and early winter vegetables have been submerged.

Locals said the rain has left day-labourers in utter misery. A labourer Md Siraj of Char Folkon area said, "I could not go out for two days due to the rain. My family is suffering."

A rickshaw puller Maksud Alam of Hazirhat area said, "Communication remained almost suspended due to the rain. So, our daily earning has declined, and there is no end to our misery."

A farmer Habibur Rahman of Char Afzal area in Ramgati Upazila said, "The downpour has inundated about 10 acres of my cultivated Aman fields."

He was echoed by other farmers like Siraj, Harun, Shafiq, Monir and Hanif in Char Folkon area of Kamalnagar.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said, "The downpour has caused water-logging in some areas. We are getting updates of the situation through local public representatives."



















