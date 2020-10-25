34 more people contract coronavirus in four districts of Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 24: Some 34 more people have contracted coronavirus in four districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 20,704 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected, 20 people are in Bogura, seven in Rajshahi, four in Sirajganj and three in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 19,238 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 319 died of it in the division till Friday morning.







