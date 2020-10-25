

SUCCESS STORY: Ataur first betel leaf farmer in Sirajganj

After trying for long three years, he succeeded in experimental betel leaf farming. Now others have become interested in growing betel leaf.

Usually paddy, jute, sugarcane and vegetables are cultivated in Sirajganj. Betel leaf was not cultivated.

Local agriculture department is encouraging farmers in cultivating betel leaf.

Ataur said, in 2017, he visited one of his relatives in Rajshahi. There he saw betel leaf orchard and was inspired. Then in cooperation of his relative, he started its farming with 4,000 saplings purchased at about Tk 10,000.

He also said he raised his orchard on 10-decimal lands. But most of the saplings were damaged for two times. He suffered financially. But he did not lay back. Now he started receiving advice from successful betel leaf growers in Rajshahi. Later with the help of friends, he started betel leaf farming again. After many attempts, he was successful. Despite double costing, he is hoping good profits for fair prices of the products. By this time, betel leaves in his orchard have matured, and sale has also begun.

Ataur said the cultivation cost him about Tk 1 lakh.

He is selling leaves worth about Tk 3,000 per week. He has already sold betel leaves of about Tk 30,000. He is hoping a sale of Tk 1.5 lakh per year.

Local farmer Mohammad Ali said, though betel leaf is a cash crop, farmers in this locality had no idea about its farming. But Ataur's success has inspired them.

He also said he has a plan to cultivate betel leaf on 15-decimal land.

Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Rustam Ali said, "It has been a bright prospect of betel leaf farming in the upazila. We are giving advice on its farming."

It is expected that through Ataur Rahman, betel leaf farming will expand in Sirajganj.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj Md Abu Hanif said, "With self initiatives, farmers have started betel leaf farming in a limited scale here. We have visited Ataur's orchard. More betel leaf farming can be possible in the district if it is patronised."

He assured that they will provide all necessary assistances to the growers for betel leaf farming.





















SIRAJGANJ, Oct 24: One farmer Ataur Rahman, 40, of Chandrakona Village in Sadar Upazila has become successful in farming betel leaf for the first time in the district.After trying for long three years, he succeeded in experimental betel leaf farming. Now others have become interested in growing betel leaf.Usually paddy, jute, sugarcane and vegetables are cultivated in Sirajganj. Betel leaf was not cultivated.Local agriculture department is encouraging farmers in cultivating betel leaf.Ataur said, in 2017, he visited one of his relatives in Rajshahi. There he saw betel leaf orchard and was inspired. Then in cooperation of his relative, he started its farming with 4,000 saplings purchased at about Tk 10,000.He also said he raised his orchard on 10-decimal lands. But most of the saplings were damaged for two times. He suffered financially. But he did not lay back. Now he started receiving advice from successful betel leaf growers in Rajshahi. Later with the help of friends, he started betel leaf farming again. After many attempts, he was successful. Despite double costing, he is hoping good profits for fair prices of the products. By this time, betel leaves in his orchard have matured, and sale has also begun.Ataur said the cultivation cost him about Tk 1 lakh.He is selling leaves worth about Tk 3,000 per week. He has already sold betel leaves of about Tk 30,000. He is hoping a sale of Tk 1.5 lakh per year.Local farmer Mohammad Ali said, though betel leaf is a cash crop, farmers in this locality had no idea about its farming. But Ataur's success has inspired them.He also said he has a plan to cultivate betel leaf on 15-decimal land.Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Rustam Ali said, "It has been a bright prospect of betel leaf farming in the upazila. We are giving advice on its farming."It is expected that through Ataur Rahman, betel leaf farming will expand in Sirajganj.Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj Md Abu Hanif said, "With self initiatives, farmers have started betel leaf farming in a limited scale here. We have visited Ataur's orchard. More betel leaf farming can be possible in the district if it is patronised."He assured that they will provide all necessary assistances to the growers for betel leaf farming.